Federal assistance approved for Rhea County after May storms

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Federal assistance is available to Rhea County after storms rolled through in May.

President Donald Trump recently approved the assistance announced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Federal disaster assistance has been made available to 12 counties across the state – Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby, and Smith counties.

The assistance is to supplement state and local recovery efforts to parts of Tennessee impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 27th to May 28th.

The assistance is available to state and some local governments and non-profits on a cost-sharing basis.