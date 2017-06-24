Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper performs at the 15th Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October 1, 2011 in Washington, D.C.

In 2014 Lauper, who co-founded the True Colors Fund (which advocates for LGBTQ youth) told CBS News, “We have made a lot of advances as a society, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure that equality for all truly means equality for all. If just one of us is unequal, we are all unequal….

“We need to embrace our diversity as a society. We are stronger together as a nation, and weaker when we let our “differences” get in the way.”

