June 24, 2017, 8:20 AM | The much-talked about romantic comedy “Band Aid” features CBS’ “Life in Pieces” star Zoe Lister-Jones and actor Adam Pally, as a couple who can’t stop fighting. In a last ditch effort to save their marriage, they turn disputes into songs. Writer, director and producer, Lister-Jones and co-star Pally join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss what inspired the movie and why Lister-Jones chose to make it with an all-female crew.

