Claudio Bravo fit again, says Chile coach



AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

MOSCOW (AP) — Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says Claudio Bravo is fit again and could start in goal against Australia at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Bravo hasn’t played since April 27, when he injured his calf for Manchester City in a derby game with Manchester United.

Pizzi says “Claudio is fit, he’s managed to train the last couple of days just like his other teammates” and “he’s ready and available to play.”

Pizzi brushed off concerns about a lack of match fitness, saying that “quite obviously we take into account that factor” but players like Bravo are “are of such good quality that it isn’t that important they haven’t played in the last couple of months.”

Stand-in Johnny Herrera played in Chile’s 2-0 group stage win over Cameroon and Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Germany.