Chattanooga Couple Featured in Home Remodeling Show

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A television pilot for a new home remodeling show was filmed in the Chattanooga area and featured local couple PJ McKay and Thomas McKay.

“Down to the Studs” is scheduled to air Saturday, June 24th at 2:00pm EST on HGTV.

After the local couple’s Instagram account @pjandthomas, which has over 60,000 followers, caught the attention of many, they were approached about filming the new show.

“When we were contacted about the opportunity we didn’t think it was real,” said PJ McKay. “This has always been a dream for us both and we can’t even believe it has become a reality.”

Filming began in November of 2016 and completed shooting last month.

“The hardest part has been keeping the show a secret,” said Thomas McKay. “We are so excited for everyone to see the show and that we can finally celebrate with family and friends.”

The television pilot, based in the Chattanooga area, features their first home project for the show located in the historic district of downtown Cleveland.

The couple said if the show is picked up, the main projects will be shot in Chattanooga, but may feature some projects outside of the city limits.

PJ is a local real estate agent with Bender Realty, LLC and Thomas works for Unum as a Market Specialist.