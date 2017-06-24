British officials investigate cyberattack on U.K. Parliament

LONDON(CBS News) — British officials are investigating a cyberattack on the country’s Parliament after discovering “unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts.”

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said Saturday that officials are working with the National Cyber Security Center to secure the computer network. She added that remote email access for members has been disabled to protect the network.

A statement said: “We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems.”

We’re aware of a possible cyber incident affecting parliament & are actively cooperating with @ncsc who’re leading the operational response pic.twitter.com/YOvPwQvn37 — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) June 24, 2017

Emails sent to affected users read: “Earlier this morning we discovered unusual activity and evidence of an attempted cyber-attack on our computer network,” the Guardian reports. It continued, “Closer investigation by our team confirmed that hackers were carrying out a sustained and determined attack on all parliamentary user accounts in an attempt to identify weak passwords. These attempts specifically were trying to gain access to our emails.” It was not immediately clear how many lawmakers were affected.

