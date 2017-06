June 24, 2017, 8:02 AM | Five Republican senators say they will not support the bill to overhaul Obamacare. On Friday, Nevada Senator Dean Heller became the most recent to announce his opposition. Congressional correspondent for the New York Times Thomas Kaplan joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the difference between the Senate bill and the House bill and the challenges facing Republicans ahead of a vote.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.