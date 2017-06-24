1 killed after plane crashes into empty daycare building

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The scene after a small plane crashed into a daycare in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Channing Frampton/WINK-TV/Twitter

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A small plane crashed into an empty daycare building in Florida, killing one person and injuring another.

The crash caused extensive damage and a fire Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, CBS affiliate WINK-TV reports.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed into Chico’s Daycare shortly after it took off from a nearby airfield. Lee County is located in southwest Florida.

ddfxmi7vyaa2nfd.jpg

A Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed into a daycare in Fort Meyers, Florida, on Saturday.

WINK-TV

Authorities said that one person was killed and another had been taken to the hospital with injuries. It was unclear how serious the injuries were.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that there were no daycare employees inside the building at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, WINK-TV reports.

crash-plane.jpg

The scene after a small plane crashed into a daycare in Fort Meyers, Florida on Saturday.

Jessica Alpern/WINK-TV

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga; Lookouts
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Open Second Half of Regular Season With 6-1 Win Over Pensacola
Read More»
CFC
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFC Coach Bill Elliott Hopes Offense Mimics Golden State’s 3-Point Shooting Attack
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Auctioning Off Star Wars Jerseys
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now