1 killed after plane crashes into empty daycare building

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A small plane crashed into an empty daycare building in Florida, killing one person and injuring another.

The crash caused extensive damage and a fire Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, CBS affiliate WINK-TV reports.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed into Chico’s Daycare shortly after it took off from a nearby airfield. Lee County is located in southwest Florida.

Authorities said that one person was killed and another had been taken to the hospital with injuries. It was unclear how serious the injuries were.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that there were no daycare employees inside the building at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, WINK-TV reports.

