June 23, 2017, 8:13 AM | Heart disease is the number one killer of women, but a new survey by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found it’s not a top priority for women or their doctors. Cardiovascular disease causes 400,000 deaths a year, which is more than all cancers combined. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.

