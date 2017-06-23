Weather Update: Friday Morning, June 23, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Cindy’s Moisture Still Affecting Many !

Cloudy skies with a few spotty morning showers. Some patchy fog will develop & we will see a south wind around 10 mph. Lows around 70°

Cloudy skies for Friday, and scattered storms will move through during the afternoon and evening as the remnants of Cindy cross through the region. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

A cold front late Friday will clear out the remaining tropical moisture as we head into Saturday. Cloudy skies early and a couple of showers with clearing by Saturday afternoon.

Finally, Sunday will be drier with more sunshine. Sunday will also be the beginning of a calmer, drier pattern heading into next week with lower humidity.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average with highs in the low to mid 80’s. the usual high for the last week of June is 89 degrees.

Sunset: 8:59 pm