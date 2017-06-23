Watch Zola the break dancing gorilla at the pool

DALLAS, Texas (WDEF) – The break dancing gorilla is back on top again.

Zola is a Western lowland gorilla at the Dallas Zoo.

A keeper shot this video of him splashing and dancing at a swimming pool enrichment session away from his habitat.

Zoos create enrichment sessions to put a little spice in the life of their animals.

And Zola seem to appreciate it.

His dance is all the rage now on social media.

But this isn’t his first dance with fame.

Six years ago, a younger Zola also made the social media rounds for his moves around a hose at the Calgary Zoo.

That was also part of an animal enrichment session.