U.K. charges man with terrorism, murder, in attack on Muslims

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

10 Photos

Police forensics officers prepare to examine the scene near Finsbury Park Mosque, where one man was dead and eight people injured after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians, June 19, 2017 in a terrorist attack in London, England.

Getty

LONDON — British authorities have charged 47-year-old Darren Osborne with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder in connection with the van attack on a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques.

Terror attack near London mosque

Play Video

CBSN

Terror attack near London mosque

British authorities are dealing with the fourth terror attack in four months after a man drove a van into a crowd of people outside a mosque in L…

London police linked on Thursday the death of a 51-year-old man to the mosque attack, saying he died of “multiple injuries” after a van plowed into worshippers at a time the area was busy with people spilling out of mosques following Ramadan prayers.

Makram Ali was already receiving treatment for a medical problem when the attack occurred early Monday. Police have characterized the incident as a terrorist attack directed at Muslims.

Osborne, who had been living in Wales, was arrested on several counts, including the preparation or instigation of terrorism. His family said he had been “troubled” for a long time.

The attack has raised tensions in London, which had suffered three previous extremist attacks in the last three months.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Reward Offered For Arson Investigation in Lafayette, Ga.
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Shot In Chest Identified From Stanfiel Street Shooting
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Reaction to discussion draft of Senate health care legislation
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now