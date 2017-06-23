Trump reiterates “I didn't tape” James Comey

President Trump reiterated in a TV interview that he didn’t record conversations with former FBI Director James Comey on tape despite having suggested he had.

“Well, I didn’t tape him,” he said in an interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” when asked why he wanted Comey to believe that tapes existed. “But I didn’t tape. And I don’t have any tape and I didn’t tape.”

The president suggested that Comey’s story changed after he issued the threat about tapes.

“But when he found out that I, you know, that there may be tapes out there, whether it’s governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I think his story may have changed,” he said.

Mr. Trump then claimed that his story “didn’t change” and that his story was always a “straight story” and was “always the truth.”

Asked if Special Counsel Robert Mueller should recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, Mr. Trump said, “Well, he’s very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome. But he’s also — we’re going to have to see. I mean we’re going to have to see in terms — look, there has been no obstruction. There has been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey.”

Mueller, he added, is an “honorable man” and said he hopes he produces an “honorable solution.”

This comes after he tweeted Tuesday that he doesn’t have or is aware of taped conversations with Comey. Mr. Trump, however, didn’t rule out the possibility that any recordings exist.