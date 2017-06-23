This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 25)

HOST: Jane Pauley





COVER STORY: It had us as “Hello”: The iPhone turns 10

In June 2007 Apple released the very first iPhone — an iPod, phone and Internet connection all in one, operated via touchscreen and as futuristic-looking as a sci-fi gizmo. The earliest iPhone didn’t have all the features or apps it has today, but it was revolutionary nonetheless.

David Pogue, of Yahoo Tech, who was one of the very first journalists to play with the iPhone before its release, reports on the history of the personal device that changed the world.

ALMANAC: Jacques Cousteau

On June 25, 1997, the great ocean explorer and advocate died at the age of 87. Jane Pauley reports.

CBS News

ART: Murano glass

Glassmaking techniques were once a state secret in Venice, where, on the island of Murano, generations of glass makers have concocted exquisite works of art from a molten sand mixture. Today, the process may be common knowledge, but the craftsmanship and know-how of this Mecca of glass sets Murano an island apart. Seth Doane reports.

MEDICINE: Heart to heart

At age 24 Amy Silverstein developed a life-threatening condition and received a heart transplant. She survived with that heart, and wrote an acclaimed book, “Sick Girl,” but 25 years later it, too, began to fail.

She is now on her third heart, and has written a moving new book, “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” about how her family and friends’ support kept her alive. Lee Cowan reports.

CBS News

COMEDY: Dick Gregory: Living by example

The standup comic used humor as part of his activism — and taught his children by walking the walk as well as talking the talk. Erin Moriarty reports.

HARTMAN: Bucket list



SUNDAY PROFILE: John McEnroe: Seriously

The tennis star whose temper tantrums on the court were as virtuosic as his athleticism talks about taking it to the line, always. Susan Spencer reports.

OPINION: Why quality of life equals equality

Singer, songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper offers a life lesson.

Apple Corps

MUSIC: A Beatles classic

“Sunday Morning” looks back 50 years ago to the debut of the Beatles’ song, “All You Need Is Love.”

CALENDAR: Week of June 29

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" hosted by Jane Pauley is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

