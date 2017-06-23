Teen falls 50 feet from San Francisco cliff

Rescuers carry 17-year-old girl who fell from 50-foot cliff into waters at Lands End in San Francisco on evening of June 22, 2017

CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a cliff and went into the water at Lands End in San Francisco Thursday evening, reports CBS San Francisco.

City fire officials say the girl was walking with friends around 6 p.m. when she lost her footing and fell at least 50 feet to the rocks below, along the surf’s edge.

Rescuers couldn’t immediately reach her from land, so they had to get to her via Jet-Ski in the water.

“Strong and treacherous search conditions” initially hampered the rescue crew’s ability to reach the victim but ultimately “crews fought aggressively and got to the victim,” Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

She was still breathing when they reached her, but died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Crews with the U.S. National Park Service assisted the Fire Department with the rescue operation.

0 Comments for this article
