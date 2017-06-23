State Department's anti-Semitism office will soon have no staff

The State Department’s anti-Semitism office will be unstaffed come July 1, CBS News has confirmed.

The Trump administration has not named anyone to fill the role of special envoy to combat anti-Semitism, and it isn’t clear if the position will remain intact. The vacancy was first reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news outlet, which said the office’s two remaining staffers would be reassigned.

The State Department declined to comment on the record. An official said the department remains focused on addressing anti-Semitism.

“We want to ensure the department is addressing anti-Semitism in the most effective and efficient method possible and will continue to endeavor to do so,” the official said. “The Department of State condemns attacks on Jewish communities and individuals. We consistently urge governments around the world to address and condemn anti-Semitism and work with vulnerable Jewish communities to assess and provide appropriate levels of security.”

“The department, our embassies, and our consulates support extensive bilateral, multilateral, and civil society outreach to Jewish communities,” the official added.

The special envoy’s role is to develop and put in place policies and projects to support efforts to combat anti-Semitism, according to the State Department. The special envoy was created by the Global Anti-Semitism Review Act of 2004.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently told Congress that he believes special envoys are counterproductive and allow other officials to ignore issues under envoys’ purview.

Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.