June 23, 2017, 6:33 PM | A new report by the Veterans Affairs inspector general shows that 43 percent of the 225 patients who died between October 2014 and August 2015 at the Los Angeles VA facility were waiting for appointments or needed tests they never got. However, the report does not conclude these patients “died as a result of delayed consults.” Mireya Villarreal reports.

