Lookouts Open Second Half of Regular Season With 6-1 Win Over Pensacola

Chattanooga; Lookouts

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Gonsalves struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Gonsalves (3-3) allowed one run and three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Chattanooga went up 5-0 in the fourth after Levi Michael hit a three-run home run.

Keury Mella (2-5) went five innings, allowing five runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Gavin LaValley homered and doubled for the Blue Wahoos.

With the win, Chattanooga remains undefeated (6-0) against Pensacola this season.

