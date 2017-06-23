Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey tour will be “camp city”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Mariah Carey attends Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Last Updated Jun 23, 2017 3:41 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES — Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when she joins his All the Hits tour next month.

Richie jokes that he expects Carey to bring along a massive entourage and that she might need a “dressing room larger than the arena,” but that’s no problem.

“I wanted her to feel in her element,” Richie says. “And a diva has to do what a diva has to do.”

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter says he invited Carey on tour because of her discography of hits and campy vibe.

“It’s going to be camp city,” Richie says. “And I told her, ‘Bring all the camp with you.'”

Richie and Carey’s 22-show tour launches July 21 in Oakland. Richie postponed the tour’s start in February so he could fully recover from a knee procedure and says he now feels great.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Help Chip Make A Wish
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Reward Offered For Arson Investigation in Lafayette, Ga.
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Shot In Chest Identified From Stanfiel Street Shooting
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now