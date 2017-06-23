Lin-Manuel Miranda, Snoop Dogg to get Walk of Fame stars

LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, “Weird Al” Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the 2018 honorees Thursday.

Play Video CBSN Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell honored in a rare double star ceremony on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell recieved their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars together in a rare double ceremony. ET Online’s senior news editor Jenn…

Other recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and Lynda Carter.

Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige are also part of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2018. So are business magnate Richard Branson and Steve Jones, the former Sex Pistols member turned radio host.

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration.

Selections are made by a Chamber of Commerce committee. Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsoring studios must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

“Hamilton” creator Miranda celebrated the news on Twitter, pointing out that he was actually with a fellow recipient when he first heard.