After legal troubles, Atlanta homeless shelter to close

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta homeless shelter will close its doors for good after years of legal battles.

Media outlets report that Peachtree Pine homeless shelter will close Aug. 28. Its building will be turned over to the downtown development group Central Atlanta Progress.

United Way Regional Commission on Homelessness co-chair Jack Hardin says it may take a while to figure out where residents will go. He says social workers will assess the needs of each resident.

The settlement marks the end of an ongoing battle that’s been going on for years between the shelter, the business community and city government.

Atlanta media reports businesses have complained that men who gather outside the shelter are a nuisance. It also reports city officials tried to close the shelter after three separate tuberculosis outbreaks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)