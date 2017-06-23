Kidnapping suspect captured after late night interstate chase

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A chase on the interstate late Thursday night ended with a pit maneuver by police and the arrest of a suspect.
Marion County deputies spotted a stolen vehicle on I 24 around 10 PM.
They said it was driven by a man wanted for kidnapping a woman who had testified against him in court.
The chase continued onto I 59 in Georgia.
The Dade County Sheriff says the suspect called his 911 dispatchers during the chase claiming he was armed and would kill the officers pursing him and himself.
A Georgia trooper used a pit maneuver to disable the car in the median at Rising Fawn.
Then a Trenton officer pinned him in.
27 year old Jimmy D. Morton from Whitwell was arrested without further incident.
He now face charges in Tennessee and Georgia.