Johnny Depp: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp asked a crowd at the annual Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England Thursday when the last time was that an actor assassinated a president.

Depp seemed to be referring to Presidents Lincoln – and Trump.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying he’s not an actor, but someone who “lies for a living.”

According the Reuters news service, Depp asked, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” At that point, Reuters says, the crowd cheered. “I want to clarify,” Depp continued, “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while. And maybe it’s time.”

Reuters points out that Depp was apparently speaking in jest.

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”

He played Mr. Trump last year in a “Fun or Die” video parody of the businessman 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

The Glastonbury Festival celebrates the performing arts.

Last month, comedian Kathy Griffin drew fire over a video depicting her holding a likeness of a bloodied, severed head of Mr. Trump. She has since apologized.