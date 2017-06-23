Help Chip make his wish to give every child in our area affected by cancer an unforgettable experience at the Chattanooga Zoo with music, food and more; come true. Visit EPB.com and click on Chip’s Make A Wish button. If we help Chip raise the most money then EPB Fiber Optics will make his wish happen.

You can help Chip make a wish come true for multiple families affected by cancer. We have until June 30th to help Chip make a wish come true for many families affected by Cancer in our area.

Visit EPB.com today to make your donation.