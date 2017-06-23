Grand Jury indicts wife with murder of her husband

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Grand Jury indicts Miranda Cheatham in the death of her husband.

James Cheatham was shot multiple times on October 31st at his home on Sunset Avenue NW in Cleveland.

Cleveland police collected evidence at the scene and sent it to the TBI lab for forensic testing.

After months of testing, investigators presented their evidence against Miranda Cheatham to a Bradley County Grand Jury this week.

They returned an indictment of 2nd Degree Murder against her.

She is in jail now with a $150,000 bond.

Here is our story from October 31st.