Freddie Freeman Hopes to Return Now Before the All Star Break

ATLANTA (AP) – Braves slugger Freddie Freeman says his broken left wrist is healing much faster than expected.

After undergoing a CT scan and meeting Friday with team physician Dr. Gary Lourie, Freeman was told his wrist is 80-90 percent healed, up from 50 percent last week.

The improvement led Freeman to move up the timetable of his return from July 14, the day after the All-Star break against Arizona, to July 6 at NL East-leading Washington.

Freeman’s prognosis was a surprise, though maybe not as much as his announcement Wednesday that he’s moving from first to third base to keep Matt Adams in the lineup.

