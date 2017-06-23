Fighter jet crashes, overturns at Ohio airport

A Thunderbird jet flipped over after taxi at Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Ty Greenlees/WHIO

Last Updated Jun 23, 2017 2:25 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio — A military plane that was practicing for an air show in heavy fog has crashed at an airport in Ohio, officials said Friday. 

CBS affiliate WHIO-TV reports an F-16 Thunderbird crashed and overturned shortly before 1 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.

Two people were onboard the aircraft. Authorities say one of the pilots has been extricated from the plane. Crews are working to remove the second pilot form the aircraft. 

A witness told WHIO-TV the F-16 had slipped and flipped onto its top as it came in for landing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

