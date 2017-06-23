Fighter jet crashes, overturns at Ohio airport

DAYTON, Ohio — A military plane that was practicing for an air show in heavy fog has crashed at an airport in Ohio, officials said Friday.

CBS affiliate WHIO-TV reports an F-16 Thunderbird crashed and overturned shortly before 1 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.

Two people were onboard the aircraft. Authorities say one of the pilots has been extricated from the plane. Crews are working to remove the second pilot form the aircraft.

A witness told WHIO-TV the F-16 had slipped and flipped onto its top as it came in for landing.

