EPB Introduces the MyEPB App for Electric Power Customers

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – With the threat of strong storms once again affecting the Chattanooga area, EPB introduces the MyEPB App as another way for customers to report and stay aware of outages, as well as manage their Electric Power accounts.

The MyEPB App is available at no charge for use with iOS and Android mobile devices.

It puts advanced mobile technology in the palm of customers’ hands with access to real-time smart grid data about outages, energy use, billing estimates and more. You can also view the outage maps to see what areas are experiencing outages and where repairs are in progress. You can even set alerts to notify you when your power bill has reached a certain threshold or when an unusual power usage pattern may indicate that you need to repair your home’s HVAC or hot water heater.

“The new MyEPB App puts the power of the Smart Grid in the palm of your hand,” said Andy Campbell, EPB Assistant Vice President of Strategic Systems who led the development effort. “Whether you’re reporting a power outage or just want to get a better understanding of your energy use, the MyEPB App offers an easy to use interface with lots of valuable information.”

To get the free app, simply go to the Apple App Store or Google Play and search “MyEPB.” After downloading, customers can either login using the same credentials you use when logging in on www.epb.com, or if you don’t have an EPB user name and password, simply click the “Register” tab on the lower left side of the screen.

For questions or support setting up the MyEPB app, customers can call EPB 24/7 at 423-648-1EPB(1372).