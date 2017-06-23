East Ridge arrest a dozen suspects in prostitution sting

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police teamed up with the Sheriff’s department, Chattanooga city police and the TBI to crack down on suspects who patronize prostitutes this week.

The operation posted online ads where women agreed to meet men at a local hotel to provide sexual acts for money.

Police made 12 arrests.

The suspects included a local school teacher, emergency room doctor, certified nursing assistant, commercial truck driver, and sales associate.

Police also seized a 2011 BMW 750 Li and a loaded gun during the operation.

East Ridge published the names of the suspects.

Brandon Joseph Moore of McDonald, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School, Possession of Schedule VI Narcotics for Resale)

Rajendra Patel of Chamblee, GA (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Marvin Dwight Davis Jr. of Chattanooga, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Michael James Schaffers of Seaford, DE (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Clint Austin Christensen of Chattanooga, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School, Public Intoxication)

Matthew Rooker of Chattanooga, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Daniel Eliseo Rojop Sontay of Chatttanooga, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Christopher P. Smith of Signal Mtn, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Benjamin Njogu of Mason City, IA (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Nicholas P. Savastand of East Ridge, TN (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

James L. Cross of Ringgold, GA (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)

Zachary Vic of Ringgold, GA (Patronizing Prostitution with 1.5 Miles of a School)