CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police hope the public can help them find a missing man.

Jacob W. Hurst was last seen on Friday, June 16th at the Rescue Mission.

He had just been released from a local hospital.

Police consider him endangered because of his mental health.

Hurst is from Knoxville.

If you have any information on Jacob Hurst, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.