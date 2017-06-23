Alexandria shooting victim released from hospital

Matt Mika, a former congressional staffer who was injured in last week’s shooting at a baseball practice in Alexandria, was released Friday from the hospital, his family and George Washington Hospital said.

Mika, now a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was shot multiple times in the chest and arm. Also shot in the attack were U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, two U.S. Capitol Police officers and a congressional aide. Crystal Griner, one of the Capitol police officers injured, was also released from the hospital Friday.

Play Video CBS Evening News How the congressional shooting unfolded Shots first rang out after batting practice wrapped up just after 7 a.m. Witnesses say it soon became a gun battle between the shooter and police…

Police officers shot and killed the gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois.

Scalise has undergone several surgeries and remains at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in fair condition. On Friday, Scalise was moved out of the intensive care unit and placed in fair condition.