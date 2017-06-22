What Senate Republicans are saying about their health care bill

Senate Republicans unveiled a “discussion draft” of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law’s penalties for people who don’t buy insurance, cut back the expansion of Medicaid, while keeping protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to the House-passed bill.

Republicans need a simple majority to pass it, rather than a supermajority since they’re using the budget reconciliation process. They may still have to rely on Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote. The Senate currently has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats. That means if all Democrats vote against the bill, only three no votes from Republicans can torpedo it.

Here is what Senate Republicans have said so far about the bill:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana: He told reporters on June 22, “I have yet to read the text so I have to first say that. I do think there’s a lot of effort to lower premiums immediately and to provide certainty to insurance companies providing that coverage and so I’m pleased about that…I still have to see what the generosity of the credits are so that as [Medicaid] is scaled back, we don’t lose the the ability for lower-income folks to be able to afford insurance and that’s why I need to review the text.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: He issued a joint statement with Sens. Rand Paul, Ron Johnson and Mike Lee on June 22: “Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada: In a statement on June 22, he said, “At first glance, I have serious concerns about the bill’s impact on the Nevadans who depend on Medicaid. I will read it, share it with Governor Sandoval, and continue to listen to Nevadans to determine the bill’s impact on our state…As I have consistently stated, if the bill is good for Nevada, I’ll vote for it and if it’s not – I won’t.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona: He told reporters on June 22, “There’s a lot to absorb, looking at it in writing and come to a decision. I think it’s a good proposal overall. We’ll have to look at it. It’s the first time we really looked at.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky: Speaking on the floor on June 22, he said, “I’m pleased that we were able to arrive at a draft that incorporates input from so many different Members, who represent so many different constituents, who are facing so many different challenges. The draft containing the solutions I mentioned — along with many others — is posted online, and I encourage everyone to carefully review it.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia: In a statement on June 22, she said, “Over the course of the next several days, I will review the draft legislation released this morning, using several factors to evaluate whether it provides access to affordable health care for West Virginians, including those on the Medicaid expansion and those struggling with drug addiction.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky: He told reporters on June 22, “The current bill does not repeal Obamacare. It does not keep our promises to the American people. I will oppose it coming to the floor in its current form, but I remain open to negotiations.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina: He told reporters on June 22, “I’m open to moving forward on the legislation.; We have a lot of time now — seven days — to figure out what parts we like about it, what parts we plan to keep. This is only a draft legislation. We’re going to make a lot of changes over the next seven days.”

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania: He told reporters on June 22 it’s a “good step forward.”

CBS News’ Nancy Cordes, Alan He and John Nolen contributed to this report.