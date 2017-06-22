Weather Update: Thursday Morning, June 22, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Tropical Rains Are Ahead!

Rain showers move in which will keep morning lows closer to 70°.

Throughout Thursday: Lots of clouds along with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Rain likely heavy at times as moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy is pulled into the southeast. Highs will be close to 80°, almost 10 degrees below normal.

Friday: More scattered showers and storms expected, with otherwise cloudy skies. Highs will be staying in the low 80’s – about 6-8° below average – for the next several days.

Saturday: Some rain early, then decreasing clouds by late in the day.

Starting Sunday, we finally dry out for next week with more sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80’s for the first half of next week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

