CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police identify the victim in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

32 year old Cortney Nelson suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

It happened in the 1700 block of Stanfiel Street in Avondale around 1:30 PM.

Nelson could not give police information on the suspect.

If you know anything about the case, please call 423-698-2525.