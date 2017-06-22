Technical problems leave BBC anchor stranded on air

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Well, that was awkward.

Thanks to a technical malfunction during the Tuesday night broadcast of “BBC News at Ten,” anchor Huw Edwards found himself stranded, waiting awkwardly on-air for the program to commence. 

For the first two mintues of the glitch, Edwards was unaware of the issue, but he “sensed” something was a miss, he told Radio 4. Edwards explained that he took “the most conservative approach possible” and sat still, perusing the papers in front of him.

“It has never happened before. No matter how experienced you are, and I have been presenting for 25 years. It’s a very unusual set of circumstances,” he said.

BBC News at Ten Breakdown (20 June 2017) by TV Newsroom on YouTube

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Sen. Lamar Alexander reacts to Health Care Bill draft released today
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Survey aims to get thoughts on Signal Mountain schools
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County bus drivers speak out about contract
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now