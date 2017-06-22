Suicide car bomber hits soldiers lining up outside bank

Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch outside the Bagram Airfield entrance gate at the NATO air base north of Kabul, Afghanistan, in a Nov. 12, 2016, file photo.

Reuters

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — A local police chief in Afghanistan says a suicide car bombing targeted Afghan soldiers lining up outside a bank in southern Helmand province, killing at least 15 people.

Provincial police chief Gen. Agha Noor Kentoz says the attacker struck on Thursday in Lashkargah, the provincial capital. He says at least a dozen people were wounded in the explosion outside a Kabul Bank branch.

People likely had gathered there to collect salaries ahead of the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Haji Moladad Tobagar, health director in Lashkargah told The Associated Press that the hospital received 25 bodies after the attack, as well as 60 wounded.

He says he fears an even higher casualty toll as more victims were being brought in. The discrepancies in the casualty tolls could not immediately be reconciled.

