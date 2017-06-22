Sen. Corker not committed yet on Republican Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The Senate Republican leadership unveiled a lengthy draft of their version of the health care bill that would roll back Obamacare.

Already, Sen. Rand Paul says he three other Republicans are against the current form.

That would be enough to doom it, assuming Democrats vote against it.

Senator Bob Corker says he won’t commit until after he digests the bill.

“Under the current health care system, families in Tennessee and across our country face rising costs and have limited choices,” said Corker. “Congress has a responsibility to resolve these issues and stabilize the individual insurance market, and over the next several days, I will take time to fully review the legislative text and seek input from a wide range of stakeholders across our state. I will make a final decision based on whether this legislation, on the whole, is better than what is in place today.”

Tennesseans who wish to read the discussion draft and provide input to Senator Corker can do so at corker.senate.gov.