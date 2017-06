CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in the Rhea County Jail.

30 year-old Amanda Davis was found unresponsive in her cell early yesterday morning during a routine check.

Detective Rocky Potter of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department says Davis was booked on June 17th on two charges, and was set to appear in court yesterday.

A toxicology report has been ordered.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investogation is now taking over the case.