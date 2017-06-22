Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer, Yasmani Grandal added two solo shots and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers took over first place in the NL West by battering New York Mets pitching again for an 8-2 victory Wednesday night.

Rich Hill turned in his best five innings of the season for the Dodgers, who have won six straight and 12 of 13. They jumped a half-game ahead of Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 16-5 loss to Arizona.

Hill (4-3) gave up a leadoff home run to Curtis Granderson and a double to Wilmer Flores, but then held the Mets scoreless. New York loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but Hill struck out the next three batters.

The left-hander fanned a season-high eight and allowed only four hits. He became the first pitcher in major league history to last five or fewer innings in each of his first nine starts in a season.

