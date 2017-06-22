Nev Schulman's community work extends beyond “Catfish”

Much of the public came to know Nev Schulman through MTV’s “Catfish.”

Schulman is half of the creative force behind the hit series, which recently wrapped its sixth season. Since 2012, the show has documented real-life stories about the highs and lows of online dating.

Schulman is used to traveling to U.S. cities and connecting with “catfished” victims, but just one conversation with him and it becomes clear that his connection to the community extends far beyond his work on the show.

For nearly a decade, Schulman has been an advocate for the NYC-based organization Urban Justice Center. The group provides free legal assistance and advice to at-risk and low-income city residents. Schulman was on hand this week to help the group celebrate their annual fundraiser event in New York City.

He spoke more about his involvement with the organization to CBS News.

How did you get involved with this project?

My relationship with the Urban Justice Center actually goes back pretty far. The guy who started it was my uncle’s childhood best friend. So in the last 10 years I’ve been aware of it and contributing to it. Once the Urban Justice Center annual event started happening, I was really excited to attend and make any additional efforts I could to help.

Why was this a cause you felt so passionate about?

The reason why I’m passionate about raising both awareness and funds for this group is because it’s the primary source for so many underserved communities in the New York City area and beyond who can’t afford legal counsel but desperately need it.

Now more than ever, there’s a tremendous need for the disadvantaged people living in this country — whether they’re immigrants, veterans, victims of domestic violence or homeless LGBTQ youth — to get help. The fact that there’s an organization that will help without any questions asked is amazing.

There are so many people who are ill-equipped, intimidated by the legal system, don’t know where to start or unfortunately just can’t afford it. So that’s why the Justice Center is providing such an amazing service to so many people.

Have you been able to meet any of the people who have received help from the Justice Center?

At one of the fundraiser events I remember the theme was street vendors — I believe it was because the organization represents a lot of people who work in that industry in New York. Even though people think it is a sort of simple, straightforward business, it’s actually pretty complicated. They oftentimes get hassled, ticketed or fined. Even though I think the city tries to accommodate them, it can be complicated and difficult.

I remember meeting a few of those workers at an event. I grew up in Manhattan and have probably walked or ridden my bike past thousands of street vendors. You don’t always take the time to think about how these people are working to support a family. That is their office, business and livelihood. If for some reason something happened and they lost their permit, that is a disaster for not only them but for their family. So meeting some of these street vendors and putting a story with a face really changed the way I look at people. It gave me more of a perspective on the heartbeat of the city.

You are used to meeting a range of people on “Catfish.” Have you found your work with the Urban Justice Center has trickled into your communications with people on the show?

Yeah, I mean a lot of people have encouraged me to lean more into social work. I guess it’s because of the way I come across on the show. People often ask me if I’ve had training or people who have had training often say, “Wow, you really know how to talk to people.” So I think my experience with meeting people through the show and seeing how crucial it can be to simply lend an ear and be available for someone — physically, monetarily or emotionally — is an amazing and important thing.

You have been working on your show now for a few years now. Do you feel as though you hear some of the same stories, or has catfishing changed?

It is interesting because I sometimes find myself thinking with all the tools available to people today and the exposure of our show, how can someone not assess the situation and consider the very real possibility that it’s not going to end well? What I can’t deny and what seems to be perpetuating, in truth, is the human condition. People are growing up and figuring out who they are and exploring their sexuality and identity, so there is always room for error, mistakes and exploration.

If the internet was around when I was 16 — which it wasn’t quite yet — who knows what kind of dumb things would’ve happened to me. There are a lot of people who want to be loved. The lengths to which the heart and mind are willing to ignore reality if there is a potential for love is so vast. So that’s why I think we’re still making our show and that’s why the service is still needed.

There are also some reports about a new show you and your producers are working on that focuses on online rivals. Are you concerned at all about bringing people together in this way?

That’s a new show that we are still developing. I think the one thing we hear a lot — which I don’t have to tell you — is there’s a lot of negativity on the internet. People are angry. I mean, everyone’s got anger and that’s fine, and can be healthy and normal. Now, though, there is a way for people to be mean to others who are far away. So we are just trying to figure out how we can understand and hopefully fix or solve or attempt to alleviate some of that guilt-free nastiness that exists on the internet.

For more information on the Urban Justice Center go to: https://www.urbanjustice.org/

