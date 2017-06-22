Motorcyclist's road rage kick touches off 2-car crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A motorcyclist kicked at a car driving on a southern California freeway in an apparent case of road rage, touching off a chain reaction crash that ended in a truck being overturned, reports CBS Los Angeles.

The incident was captured on video by another driver. It happened Wednesday just before 6 a.m. in the carpool lane of the southbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita.

Video shows the motorcycle rider drive up to the compact sedan and kick at its side. The sedan swerves wildly, hits the median and ricochets into the right lanes and into a white truck, which overturns and lands on its roof.

The driver of the truck, a 75-year-old retiree, was reportedly hurt in the crash, but suffered no major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for the motorcycle driver, who fled the scene.