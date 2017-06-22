Manhunt after 3 women found shot dead in Idaho storage shed

CALDWELL, Idaho – Police say three women who were found deceased in a storage shed Monday were all shot dead between one and two weeks ago, reports CBS affiliate KBOI.

Gerald Michael Bullinger, who police say owns the property on which the women’s bodies were found, was last seen in Ogden, Utah 10 days ago and has been classified as a person of interest in the three deaths. He reportedly goes by “Mike.”

Authorities say Bullinger, 60, should be considered being armed and dangerous and may be driving a white Ford Focus with Utah plates 129UMP. Police are calling him a person of interest in the case.

No motive has been established. Police said that the victims range in age from teenage to mid-50s.

Police would not discuss the relationship between Bullinger and the deceased and say they currently have “no idea” where he might be.

Bullinger is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, about 240 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Several dead animals were removed from the property which police described as “family pets.”

“It is gruesome,” Canyon County chief deputy Marv Dashiell said at the news conference. “One of the things we want to know is why. We don’t know — we’re trying to put pieces together reaching out to family members and friends.”

The station reports that a positive identification of the victims has been slowed due to their decomposed state.

“There was no opportunity for a visible identification to be made,” said Dashiell.

DNA samples, fingerprints and dental records have been collected. Dashiell doesn’t a recall a single triple homicide in his nearly three decades of service with the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Bullinger’s whereabouts is asked to call 208-454-7531.