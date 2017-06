CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- Chattanooga Police identify the man shot Wednesday afternoon on Stanfiel Street.

Police say 32-year-old Cortney Nelson was shot in the chest around one in the morning.

The man was first reported to be in critical condition, but police say he’s expected to pull through.

Chattanooga Police do not have a suspect at this time.

CPD’s Violent Crime Bureau is conducting the investigation.