Local authorities discuss efforts to combat shootings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Police tape blocked off Sanfiel Street Wednesday.

That was the area where a man was shot.

On Tuesday, police were at a cemetery investigating a double homicide believed to be gang motivated.

“Prior to about nine days ago we were trending to about 35 percent decrease in our shootings from last year. Over the past nine days we’ve had seven shootings, seven non-fatals and a double homicide,” Chattanooga Police Sgt. Josh May said.

Chattanooga May said this year there’s been 55 non-fatal shootings and 17 homicides.

He said 12 of them were non-criminal.

One non-fatal shooting involved a gang member.

He said officers are doing what they can as a department to combat these violent crimes.

“Utilizing our real-time intelligence, utilizing our intelligence unit, utilizing all the assets and resources that we have to try to make, get the most of effort out of the limited amount of resources that we have out on the streets is key,” Sgt. May said.

Cutting down criminal shootings is complex, but it’s a collaborative effort that includes other agencies, initiatives, and programs.

“The injunction that was put in place has stipulations to it, but the primary purpose of it is to stop or mitigate the gang violence in a particular area,” Hamilton County District Attorney Criminal Investigator Ben Scott said.

Scott said the district attorney’s office put that temporary injunction in place in the East Lake area.

“There was a high level of crime there, of course east lake courts is in the area, and it was determined to be the best area for the particular injunction,” Scott said.

Scott said it’s too early to tell how the temporary injunction has impacted violence and gang involved crime in the area.