How many states haven't elected a woman to the House?

Republican Karen Handel broke Georgia’s glass ceiling by becoming the first woman from her state to ever be elected to the House of Representatives.

However, there are still five states that have failed to elect a female representative to the House in their entire state history– Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, North Dakota and Vermont. Of these states, Vermont and Mississippi have also never had a female senator.

In the November 2016 elections, Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester made history in her state by becoming both the first woman and the first African American elected to represent Delaware in Congress.

At present, 83 women were elected to the House for the 115h Congress, making up roughly 19 percent of the 435 total seats.

In 1917, Jeannette Rankin, a Republican from Montana, made history when she became the first woman ever elected to the House in the United States — three years before women gained the right to vote in 1920 after the passage of the 19th Amendment.