Holocaust survivor wins gender bias case against airline

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A picture taken on July 19, 2016, shows the tail of an El Al Israel Airlines’ Boeing 777-258 on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

JERUSALEM — An advocacy group representing an 83-year-old Holocaust survivor suing Israel’s national airline for discrimination says it’s won the case.

The Israel Religious Action Center representing Renee Rabinowitz on Thursday called this week’s ruling “revolutionary.”

It said an El Al flight attendant asked Rabinowitz to move from her seat next to an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man on a flight from Newark to Tel Aviv following his request. Laws observed by some ultra-Orthodox Jews stipulate strict separation of the sexes.

It said “the deep humiliation Renee felt because of this” led her to seek help.

The center says the case set a precedent and asking passengers now to move their seat due to gender is discrimination, which is prohibited.

It says El Al was ordered to pay Rabinowitz about $1,700 in damages.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

47 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Sen. Lamar Alexander reacts to Health Care Bill draft released today
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Survey aims to get thoughts on Signal Mountain schools
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County bus drivers speak out about contract
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now