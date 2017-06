CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- Mayor Andy Berke presented Henry Schulson with the key to the city.

Schulson has served as Executive Director of the Creative Discovery Museum for 20 years.

It was a complete surprise for Schulson.

He was awarded the key for his impact to the Chattanooga youth and leadership throughout the years.

The Creative Discovery Museum is used as an education resource for more than 71- thousand students per year.