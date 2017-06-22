Coyotes, Tippett mutually agree to part ways

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes and coach Dave Tippett have mutually agreed to part ways after eight seasons.

The 55-year-old Tippett led the Coyotes through four years of being run by the NHL after the team went into bankruptcy and took the Coyotes to the 2012 Western Conference Finals. He went 282-257-83 in the desert.

Arizona has failed to make the playoffs in five straight seasons and is undergoing big changes under owner Andrew Barroway, including the trade of No. 1 goalie Mike Smith and the decision to not offer captain Shane Doan a contract for next season.

Tippett previously coached six seasons at Dallas and is 553-413-120 overall.