CFC Move Into First Place in Their Division

(press release)– Chattanooga FC is building steam, winners of two straight home matches, with two games remaining in the current home stand. Last Saturday, the boys in blue knocked off division leading Inter Nashville FC 2-1 thanks to some late game heroics from a Danny Reynolds free kick. Tuesday night, CFC opened the proverbial flood gates and scored 4 goals to beat Birmingham Hammers 5-0. The match was a continuation of the May 20th NPSL home opener that was postponed in the 22nd minute due to lightning, and drew in an estimated 5,700 fans.

“The team is starting to gel, and I think we all witnessed that with Tuesday’s result” said Bill Elliott, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “We have some new faces in key positions, and they really found a rhythm. It finally looks like we’ve been able to find the back of the net and produce enough goals to get us some wins.”

The victory returns Chattanooga FC to the top of the division with a game in hand. Next up, CFC will welcome interdivisional rival FC Carolina United to FORT Finley on Saturday, June 24th, 7:30pm.

NOTE: Depending on the weather, the match may be moved to Sunday night.