Boston renames street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has renamed a street in honor of retired Red Sox player David Ortiz.

Mayor Marty Walsh called the man known as Big Papi a “legend on and off the field” at the ceremony Thursday to rename the street formerly known as Yawkey Way Extension, near Fenway Park to David Ortiz Drive.

Ortiz called it an honor because “this city means a lot to me – this city got me to where I am.”

Ortiz retired last season after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.

A bridge near Fenway Park is already named for Ortiz. The Red Sox are scheduled to retire his No. 34 on Friday.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sen. Lamar Alexander reacts to Health Care Bill draft released today
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Survey aims to get thoughts on Signal Mountain schools
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County bus drivers speak out about contract
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now